Holi 2022: India captain Rohit Sharma asks fans to save water and not apply colours on animals during celebrations, gets trolled

India captain Rohit Sharma on Friday extended wishes to his fans and followers on social media on the occasion of Holi. In a hilarious video posted by the cricketer on Instagram, Rohit can be seen taking multiple takes to record a video message for his fans. Even after multiple retakes, the India captain was not able to perfect his message. His teammates Shreyas Iyer, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal burst into laughter after seeing their captain having fun in the video.

Rohit, in the caption, asked his fans and followers to celebrate the festival of colours in a responsible manner by not applying colours on animals and by not wasting water.

He wrote on Instagram: All I want to say is “Happy Holi”. While you all have fun, please keep our furry friends in mind and be sure not to put any rang on them!"

"Let the colour of Holi spread the message of peace and happiness.Be safe & remember of not wasting water & being careful of our 🐕 #HappyHoli," the cricketer tweeted.

Meanwhile, Sharma was brutally trolled on social media for giving "gyaan" on Holi. Check out the reactions below:

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 04:57 PM IST