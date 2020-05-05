Hit and run: Monkey rides up to toddler on two-wheeler, drags her along the road

In today's viral news, we have a monkey who was allegedly involved in a hit and run case against a toddler in Tanjungsari Village of Indonesia.
A video which has been taking rounds on the internet, shows a monkey riding up to a toddler on a two-wheeler, grabs her arm and then drags her along the road before being chased away.
Watch the video below:
However, many social media users pointed out that the monkey was in fact being pulled by a rope and it was not the animal's intent to harm the toddler.
"That monkey is being pulled by a rope, it's grabbing onto the kid to try and escape, hold on, not be pulled back to whatever fresh hell it's being kept in. This isn't funny, it's cruelty," a user wrote.
While these netizens suggested it was cruelty, few never miss out on the opportunity to make memes and jokes on anything which goes viral.
"Mama called the dr and the dr said, no more monkeys dragging you by the head," a user wrote, referring to the nursery rhyme.
Meanwhile, another video of a monkey emerged in which it was riding yet another two-wheeler but this time crashes into a child.
