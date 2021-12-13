e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:41 PM IST

'His thought process itself raises a lot of doubts': Netizens slam former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for saying 'corruption has become a way of life'

FPJ Web Desk
Ranjan Gogoi |

Former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has been severly criticised by the people on social media for his statements over corrruption. During an interview three day ago, the CJI said “Corruption is as old as society,” when the inteviewer asked Gogoi, "is there corruption in the Supreme Court as well?"

To this, Ranjan Gogoi replied saying, “Corruption is as old as society. Corruption has become a way of life – an acceptable way of life.”

“Judges don’t drop from heaven,” the former CJI added.

Answering some questions he has never been asked before, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi talked about several topics ranging from corruption to the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Soon after his statements on corruption, netizens slammed the CJI saying that it is a shame to hear that corruption is an accepted way of life from a former chief justice.

Here's a look at the reactions:

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:41 PM IST
