'His thought process itself raises a lot of doubts': Netizens slam former CJI Ranjan Gogoi for saying 'corruption has become a way of life'

Former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi has been severly criticised by the people on social media for his statements over corrruption. During an interview three day ago, the CJI said “Corruption is as old as society,” when the inteviewer asked Gogoi, "is there corruption in the Supreme Court as well?"

To this, Ranjan Gogoi replied saying, “Corruption is as old as society. Corruption has become a way of life – an acceptable way of life.”

“Judges don’t drop from heaven,” the former CJI added.

Answering some questions he has never been asked before, former CJI Ranjan Gogoi talked about several topics ranging from corruption to the sexual harassment allegations against him.

Soon after his statements on corruption, netizens slammed the CJI saying that it is a shame to hear that corruption is an accepted way of life from a former chief justice.

Here's a look at the reactions:

Shameless to hear that corruption is an accepted way of life, coming from a former CJI https://t.co/CNZcFlyb1T — Niranjan Takle (@niranjan_takle) December 13, 2021

They say that you see the real person during childhood or during old age. This person probably was always more of politician and less of independent judge. — Ashutosh (@ashutosh_agl) December 13, 2021

Advertisement

A quid pro quo in any form is corruption. How will he not justfy it. — vijay (@atta_deep) December 13, 2021

The thought process by itself raises a lot of doubts about the conduct of the Hon' CJI while in office — Truth Be Told (@tvveets) December 13, 2021

Ya

Casteism is a way of life

Islamaphobia is a way of life

Lynching is a way of life

Demeaning identities is a way of life

Raping women is a way of life.

In India everythng is way of life that okays & divinely sanctions exploitation, looting & discrimination ✊🔥😌 — Nishant🗯️ (@Scorpionishant) December 13, 2021

Advertisement

Most corrupt CJI .

Shameless creature. — wuntakal laxman (@WuntakalL) December 13, 2021

He was corrupt & it got him there & he wasn’t shameless is sitting in judgement over his misdemeanour/molesting or attempted rape.The democracy in danger press con was a coup of sorts. — Arvind K (@arvindaction) December 13, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, December 13, 2021, 09:41 PM IST