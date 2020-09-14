Hindu Marriage Act: Why is #NoHomoVivah and #HinduSherTusharMehta trending?

Twitter is once again outraged. This time, the topic of debate is homosexuality, or more specifically, the legalisation of same sex marriages. You see, earlier in the day, the Delhi High Court had heard a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking to recognise same-sex marriage under the Hindu Marriage Act.

And while the matter was eventually shelved with the HC asking the petitioner to bring on record a list of persons aggrieved by the denial of registration of same-sex marriages, what caught the eye of many was Solicitor General Tushar Mehta's comments.

Expressing his personal legal opinion, Mehta said, "such marriages are contrary to the statutory provision, our society, our values do not recognise marriage between two people of same-sex".