Hindu Gods and India's oxygen crisis: Charlie Hebdo's new cartoon puts Twitter on warpath

Charlie Hebdo, the infamous French satirical weekly magazine that is known for making controversial cartoons reports and jokes has once again struck with a stinging cartoon. However, this time it hits the Hindus in the Indian heartland.
Charlie Hebdo released a satirical cartoon on April 28 this year that shows Indians lying around gasping for oxygen. The cartoon says in French, "33 million Gods in India and not one capable of producing oxygen."
This is a display of how the Indian government is not able to handle the Covid-19 situation well and a taunt to the religious Hindus as no god is currently able to save them. This cartoon has today gone viral on Twitter and has caused of furore on the social media platform.
This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has come up with such a stinging cartoon. The weekly magazine has been the target of multiple terrorist attacks in the past due to its radical take on religions.
A few months ago, Charlie Hebdo made news when the display of its cartoon condemning Islam led to the beheading of a middle-school teacher in France.
While some Indians especially Hindus have criticized this cartoon, there are multiple who are supporting Charlie Hebdo for their act of calling out blind faith.
Here's what the reaction on Twitter looks like.