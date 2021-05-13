Hindu Gods and India's oxygen crisis: Charlie Hebdo's new cartoon puts Twitter on warpath

This is a display of how the Indian government is not able to handle the Covid-19 situation well and a taunt to the religious Hindus as no god is currently able to save them. This cartoon has today gone viral on Twitter and has caused of furore on the social media platform.

This is not the first time that Charlie Hebdo has come up with such a stinging cartoon. The weekly magazine has been the target of multiple terrorist attacks in the past due to its radical take on religions.

A few months ago, Charlie Hebdo made news when the display of its cartoon condemning Islam led to the beheading of a middle-school teacher in France.