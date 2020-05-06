'Hindu Americans' call Pulitzer Prize 'anti-Hindu, anti-India'; Twitter says, 'this meltdown is delightful'

"5 million Hindus live in the US plus millions more who embrace Hindu ideas of peace, tolerance, yoga, meditation, vegetarianism," reads the bio of a Twitter handle called 'Hindu Americans'. This particular Twitter handle has gone on a rant ever since three Indian journalists - Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand - were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography on Monday.
For the unintiated, the Pulitzer Prize is one of the most prestigious honours, awarded every year for achievements in journalism, literature and art in 21 categories, it comprises a certificate and a $15,000 cash award.
"India should create its own journalism awards that reflect Indian and dharmic identity," they said and added, "and give journalism awards for Indian journalists doing foreign reporting that exposes injustices like in Pakistan against minorities, or China against Tibetans or corrupt Western elites who back terrorism and are corrupt."
"Who cares about the stupid Pulitzers. India is 4 times the size of America. It can create its own journalism awards," they said in another tweet.
Later, the 'Hindu Americans' even asked, "Can someone write letter to @PulitzerPrizes challenging the accuracy of the award and entry." "They are ruining their reputation by giving this award promoting terrorism and lies," they added.
The 'Hindu Americans' even went on to call Pulitzer Prize "anti-Hindu, anti-India" and that the prize was granted to "photographers promoting terrorism and violence inside India". "We are requesting the Pulitzer Prize committee to immediately rescind this award that promotes hatred and violence and lies. Shame," they added.
Meanwhile, 'Hindu Americans' were brutally trolled on Twitter. "One of the winners of this 'anti Hindu' Pulitzer prize is Hindu. But don't let facts get in the way of your stupidity," said a Twitter user.
