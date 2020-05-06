'Hindu Americans' call Pulitzer Prize 'anti-Hindu, anti-India'; Twitter says, 'this meltdown is delightful'

"5 million Hindus live in the US plus millions more who embrace Hindu ideas of peace, tolerance, yoga, meditation, vegetarianism," reads the bio of a Twitter handle called 'Hindu Americans'. This particular Twitter handle has gone on a rant ever since three Indian journalists - Dar Yasin, Mukhtar Khan and Channi Anand - were honoured with the 2020 Pulitzer Prize in the field of feature photography on Monday.

For the unintiated, the Pulitzer Prize is one of the most prestigious honours, awarded every year for achievements in journalism, literature and art in 21 categories, it comprises a certificate and a $15,000 cash award.

"India should create its own journalism awards that reflect Indian and dharmic identity," they said and added, "and give journalism awards for Indian journalists doing foreign reporting that exposes injustices like in Pakistan against minorities, or China against Tibetans or corrupt Western elites who back terrorism and are corrupt."