Hilarious Memes Trend On Social Media As Netizens Celebrate Girlfriends Day

Girlfriends Day Memes

Girlfriends Day is celebrated in some regions of the globe annually on August 1. The date might have passed in India, but those abroad are still vibing to the occasion and sharing hilarious memes and messages on social media. Twitter, recently rebranded X, has been trending for the last few minutes with #NationalGirlfriendsDay.

Netizens have shared several tweets on the microblogging platform to mark the day. Check tweets

More about National Girlfriends Day

It is said that Girlfriends Day is being celebrated since 2004 to express gratitude to the gal pal in one's life. The day encourages people in romantic relationships to celebrate the significant and romantic bonds and make the woman partner feel special and adorable.

Also, did you just ask whether there's a boyfriend's day too? Yes, of course. National Boyfriends Day falls on October 3 every year and happens to be complementary to the celebration in August which is dedicated to lady love.