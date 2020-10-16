'He's getting framed': Twitterati launch caption contest for Yogi Adityanath's photoshoot

As law and order situation continue to deteriorate in Uttar Pradesh where a BJP leader allegedly shot dead a man in presence of top officials, a picture of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's photoshoot went viral on social media.
The undated photo shows the chief minister posing for camera in his trademark saffron outfit.
Social media users launched a caption contest for the photo with some funny and creative one-liners.
Let's have a look at some of them:
Meanwhile, Yogi Adityanath continues to face criticism over his handling of law and order in Uttar Pradesh. Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday alleged that 13 horrific incidents of crimes against women have taken place in the last week.
She highlighted a chart of various incidents of crimes against women in Uttar Pradesh from October 9 to 15 and alleged that the BJP is giving protection to the criminals and this has made women unsafe in the state.
Earlier on Thursday, a local BJP leader allegedly shot dead a 46-year-old man as a fracas broke out at a meeting attended by administration and police officials in Ballia. While five people have been detained, the main accused is yet to be arrested.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)