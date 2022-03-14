'Heroes of Ukraine': Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky visits injured soldiers at military hospital in Kyiv

On Sunday, the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had visited injured soldiers at a military hospital in Kyiv. He told them, “Guys, get well soon. I believe that the best gift for your statement will be our common victory! ” as per an English translation of a tweet posted by the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

According to reports, Zelensky gave a medal of honour to the troops martyred in the war and declared them “Heroes of Ukraine”. The Independent reported that Hutsul Volodymyr Olesksandrovych, a senior lieutenant, was one of the men awarded the title and a medal. He was commemorated for destroying 25 units of Russian military equipment and killing about 300 invading soldiers.

Published on: Monday, March 14, 2022, 11:41 AM IST