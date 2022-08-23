Here's why Sanjay Dutt is being compared with Tik Tok's Andrew Tate

File Photo

If it is posted on the internet, it will stay on social media. Take a look at Sanjay Dutt's commercial for a cold drink brand. The video that has gone viral post Andrew Tate's ban from Tik Tok shows how manliness needs to be. He complains about men who spend a lot of time in the parlour than a gym, or like cooking or looking after the kids.

“They want to feel like behenjis… wear clothes like behenjis, put on lotions and creams like behenjis," the actor says. “Let’s not have anything to do with facial and lip gloss, and hand creams, and counting calories, and flowery perfumes… or flowery anything. This is the new kranti (revolution) I want to start for men…it’s called Mardangiri (Manliness)," he says in his rant.

A Twitter user posted Dutt’s 2010 clip comparing him to Andrew Tate after the latter was removed from TikTok over his “misogynistic" content that violates the policy of the platform.

Sanjay Dutt was the andrew tate before andrew tate was even born pic.twitter.com/ZSEREWkwIa — Aman (@Humourlessly) August 21, 2022

Tate has repeatedly made misogynistic, homophobic, and other harmful comments.

