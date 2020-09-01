Here's why people are sharing their pictures from January 2020 on Twitter

It has been over 5 months since WHO declared COVID-19 outbreak as a pandemic. But, it wasn't just the novel coronavirus that made 2020 unforgettable for all the wrong reasons! From floods and wildfires to plane plane crashes and communal riots, there are endless reasons why 2020 is going down in the annals of history as one of the worst years. And while we are just halfway through it yet, Twitter decided to reminisce the good old times when we were all blissfully unaware of what 2020 was going to bring.

'A photo of you in January 2020 without imagining what was to come' or 'A photo of you in January 2020, blissfully unaware' is internet's new viral trend, where netizens are sharing pictures of themselves enjoying the 'old normal'

Check out the posts here: