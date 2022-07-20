Here's why 'Paneer butter masala' started trending on Twitter after govt declared 5 percent GST on food items

Image credit: Google

The common man will have to face some discomfort as the government has said that customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed food items like paneer, atta and curd.

Twitterati started making memes on paneer butter masala after they got to know about this piece of information. They started reflecting on how the rise in the price of food items will put an impact on their monthly budget.

To dear @zomato and @Swiggy ,



I would like to inform you that I have stopped eating Paneer Butter Masala.



So kindly stop sending me notification for ordering paneer.



I can't afford Paneer Butter Masala now 😂#paneerbuttermasala #MEMES#GST #GSThike — Priyanka Banubakode ↗️ (@PriyaBanubakode) July 20, 2022

@Swiggy bhai paneer butter masala order karu? rehne de — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitDot) July 20, 2022

@Swiggy let's skip Paneer Butter Masala from now on. — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitDot) July 20, 2022

Paneer Butter Masala should be free from GST as it comes in plate and not in packing.😀😃😄 https://t.co/9PGBPMWb66 — Mohammed J Raniwala (@jmohemmed) July 20, 2022

@zomato probably won't even send notifications trying to convince me to order Paneer Butter Masala. https://t.co/GCwFIg0urf — Ankit Sharma (@AnkitDot) July 20, 2022

Apart from food items, the government's tax regime shall also lead to a rise in hospital bills. Customers shall also have to pay 5 per cent GST on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000.

Social media users have been upset even with this piece of information. They think that medical bills are burdening them and with an increase in GST affordable treatment will be slipping out of their hands.