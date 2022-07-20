e-Paper Get App

Here's why 'Paneer butter masala' started trending on Twitter after govt declared 5 percent GST on food items

Twitterati started making memes on paneer butter masala

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, July 20, 2022, 04:53 PM IST
Image credit: Google

The common man will have to face some discomfort as the government has said that customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed food items like paneer, atta and curd.

Twitterati started making memes on paneer butter masala after they got to know about this piece of information. They started reflecting on how the rise in the price of food items will put an impact on their monthly budget.

Check the tweets here:

Apart from food items, the government's tax regime shall also lead to a rise in hospital bills. Customers shall also have to pay 5 per cent GST on hospital rooms with rent above Rs 5,000.

Social media users have been upset even with this piece of information. They think that medical bills are burdening them and with an increase in GST affordable treatment will be slipping out of their hands.

