Here's why internet is obsessed with Binod memes from Panchayat 2

It looks like the internet is obsessed over the brilliant series Panchayat season 2. We are not saying the same but Twitter is buzzing with different memes made with funny scenes from the series.

Lately, the funny scene between Banrakas and Binod has been selected by netizens to be created into memes and the results are very funny.

Check out the memes here:

Apt for many of my friends !! pic.twitter.com/CIZ0Jw3BNe — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2022

Dekh rha hai naa binod meme thread 🤓 pic.twitter.com/fCR3bhiNOk — Ayushi🦋 (@ayushi_giri_) July 12, 2022

Me and binod doing convo after watching reels of wandering people in mountains: pic.twitter.com/EW9RtrCBsq — Travel scribbler (@foodietravel10) July 8, 2022

Earlier, there were many dialogues by Jitendra Kumar aka Abhishek Tripathi. The meme template made by tweeple is so relatable that you also can make funny jokes out of the same.

The template is created on the scene where Banrakas was brainwashing a villager named Binod to go against Sachivji and Pradhanji.

The Jitendra Kumar led show has returned with a second season to surprise the masses. The show is set in a village in Uttar Pradesh where a UPSC candidate ends up working at a Panchayat office. The show also has Raghubir Yadav and Neena Gupta in important roles.