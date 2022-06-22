e-Paper Get App

Here's why Indian Army uniform is olive green

Indian Army is known for its valour

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 05:44 PM IST
article-image
Image credits: Google

Indian Army is known for its bravery but they need to follow certain rules and regulations, which come down to their uniform too. The army used to wear khaki uniforms prior to India's independence. The uniform was given by the British army. After India-Pakistan partititon, the Indian Army retained olive green uniform to differentiate themselves from Pakistan.

It was during the 1965 and 1971 Bangladesh liberation war that the olive green uniform became part of the combat attire. The Indian Army later felt the need to introduce camouflage patterns which helped soldiers blend with the surrounding. However, it did not work in areas like Rajasthan.

New combat uniform

A new combat uniform was introduced during the Army Day Parade, on June 15th. The uniform was designed in collaboration with the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT). Earlier there were uniforms for jungle warfare and desert warfare.

Read Also
Video: This cafe run by Indian Army gets '10 star rating' by Anand Mahindra
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeViralHere's why Indian Army uniform is olive green

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Maharashtra Political Crisis: 'If Shiv Sainiks ask me to resign, I am ready,' says CM Uddhav...

Yes, we will fight: Sanjay Raut tweets, hours after hinting at House dissolution

Yes, we will fight: Sanjay Raut tweets, hours after hinting at House dissolution

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...

Maharashtra political crisis live updates: Tell me if you don't want me as CM and I will resign,...

Pakistan domestic cricketer attempts suicide after being ignored for inter-city championships

Pakistan domestic cricketer attempts suicide after being ignored for inter-city championships

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Pope Francis in Vatican City