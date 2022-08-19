Here's why Bengaluru based painting seller is under the radar

Image credit: Google

A Bengaluru-based organisation that creates paintings has come under the radar on social media. The seller, in between Janmashtami celebrations has been accused of obscenity for making a painting depicting the Hindu god.

“Hi @amazonIN it's high time you check what you are selling. Else next time you won't have your customers here. This seller is Inkologie, a Bengaluru based organization,” was written by a Twitter user called Banarasi Kanya.

In the post the user tagged Bengaluru Police. "@BlrCityPolice Inkologie has put this obscene painting on sale on Amazon. Kindly check this tweet and see if it's not hurting Hindu sentiments. Inkologie office is in Bengaluru. @CharuPragya @Tejasvi_Surya please see this", read the tweet further.