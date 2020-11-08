Here is why Joe Biden is being compared with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The wait for the result of one of the most awaited political battle has come to an end as Joe Biden became the President-elect in the USA yesterday.

Meanwhile, after Biden was projected as winner, several social media users posted photos comparing Joe Biden with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Posting photos of the two leaders one user wrote, "Looks like Biden is taking campaign lessons from Pawar(sic)."

"Joe Biden is american version of sharad pawar....(sic)," commented another one.

Now, many of you must be wondering over this comparison of Joe Biden with Sharad Pawar.

Well, we have an answer for you! The netizens were comparing the leaders because of one coincidence which was followed by the electoral success for both the leaders. And it was their "rain speech".

In the last leg of campaign for US election, Joe Biden addressed the rally while the rain is pouring down on him. This took place at the Florida State Fairground in Tampa. He was in the middle of his address when the downpour began. Biden had to finish it halfway and was seen jogging to shelter as the rain became heavier. The video of the leaders was doing the rounds on Twitter.