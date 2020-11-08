Here is why Joe Biden is being compared with NCP chief Sharad Pawar

The wait for the result of one of the most awaited political battle has come to an end as Joe Biden became the President-elect in the USA yesterday.
Meanwhile, after Biden was projected as winner, several social media users posted photos comparing Joe Biden with NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.
Posting photos of the two leaders one user wrote, "Looks like Biden is taking campaign lessons from Pawar(sic)."
"Joe Biden is american version of sharad pawar....(sic)," commented another one.
Now, many of you must be wondering over this comparison of Joe Biden with Sharad Pawar.
Well, we have an answer for you! The netizens were comparing the leaders because of one coincidence which was followed by the electoral success for both the leaders. And it was their "rain speech".
In the last leg of campaign for US election, Joe Biden addressed the rally while the rain is pouring down on him. This took place at the Florida State Fairground in Tampa. He was in the middle of his address when the downpour began. Biden had to finish it halfway and was seen jogging to shelter as the rain became heavier. The video of the leaders was doing the rounds on Twitter.
The campaign speech by Biden acted as a dejavu for Indian voters who had seen the NCP supremo giving a speech in the pouring rain during the 2019 assembly election.
Before the Maharashtra assembly elections in 2019, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had left no stone unturned to woo voters. During an election rally Satara in 2019, Pawar spoke even after it started raining heavily. He refused the umbrella he was offered saying, “Varun Raja (rain god in the Hindu mythology) has blessed the NCP. With his blessings, Satara district will now do magic in the upcoming polls.”
While the rally organizers were rethinking about the rally after the sudden shower, Pawar remained undeterred, stepped to the dais and launched a blistering attack on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party-Shiv Sena government in the Centre and state.
Photographs and videos of Sharad Pawar addressing an election rally in Maharashtra’s Satara amid heavy rains did rounds on social media platforms. The speech was made at a campaign rally for NCP's Shriniwas Dadasaheb Patil in the Satara Lok Sabha bypolls.
Patil contested the election against Udayanraje Bhosale, a direct descendent of the Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Bhosale was a sitting NCP MP from Satara but had quit to rejoin the BJP early September. Bhosale lost the seat to Patil in the bypolls.
Now, when Joe Biden was projected as the President, netizens did not miss the chance to point out the similarity by posting a collage of photos of Biden and Pawar.
Check out the reactions here:
Biden was declared as president elect after victory in the battleground state of Pennsylvania which took him past the electoral college threshold of 270 votes. The Democratic presidential candidate defeated President Donald Trump in a closely contested election and will be the 46th president of the United States.
