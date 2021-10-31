'Her resolve and willpower have inspired generations': Netizens mourn on Indira Gandhi's 37th death anniversary

Indira Gandhi was born on November 19 1917 in Allahabad. She was one of the most controversial Prime Minister of India. She was a central figure of the Indian National Congress.

She created history with her decisions and gained immense criticism for most of her actions. Being the daughter of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of India, had influenced her political career. Indira Gandhi served as the first and only woman Prime Minister of India from January 1966 to March 1977 and again from January 1980 until her assassination in October 1984.

She raised a lot of eye brows for her personal life as well. Her married life was also questioned by people as she lived most of her life with her father.

It’s the 37th death anniversary of Indira Gandhi on 31 October, 2021.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi at Shakti Sthal in the national capital on her 37th death anniversary.

Meawhile people across India are taking to social media to pay tributes to our former Prime Minister.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

With inputs from ANI.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 01:52 PM IST