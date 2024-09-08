Humanity Shamed! Cruel Man Holds Struggling Dog's Legs To Throw It Into Flood Water; Shocking Video Surfaces

Man Monstrously Throws Stray Dog Into Flood Water | X/Vidit Sharma

Days after a video of people from Gujarat floods helping a dog escape waterlogged roads went viral online, another video of a dog has from a flooded region has surfaced online. However, this dog unfortunately ended up in the hands of monstrous people who didn't try to rescue the dog and instead put it further into danger intentionally. They initially staged its rescue by pulling out the dog from the vigorous flow of water only to throw it into flood water mercilessly.

The heartbreaking incident was recorded on camera allegedly by the people involved in the inhumane act. The footage showed a man lifting a dog after it surfaced above water in a flooded area, but instead of saving it he flung the animal into the flowing of water. The dog was seen trying hard to save itself from the heavy flow of water.

Such people who harm animals just for social media views must be punished! In the video, this heartless person is throwing a dog into high-flowing water. How can someone be so cruel?



Animal welfare laws must be stricter to ensure they are arrested and held accountable!… pic.twitter.com/wvbtfEw1lD — Vidit Sharma 🇮🇳 (@TheViditsharma) September 7, 2024

In the video, the dog was seen tightly gripping the man's legs as if it were pleading him for its rescue. The animal was seen holding the man's legs as he tried to pull it and throw it into flood water. The footage captured the struggle of the dog to survive, initially while dealing with the monster and later fighting the heavy flow of water.

X users demand strict action against culprits

The undated video is going viral on social media and being widely shared by animal lovers, demanding strict action against the culprits who made the dog helpless and even filmed the incident.

This person should be punished the same way , the way he throne the dog, https://t.co/YrAeW7aji5 — 🚩Shabnam khurana (Modi ka pariwar) (@Shabnamkhurana2) September 8, 2024

Painful and disturbing to see this act https://t.co/RwkAWyqbbN — Bijay Kumar Pathak (@Bijay_Laika) September 8, 2024

Oh very cruelty very painful https://t.co/5xwGz8bHvV — Veerendra Pratap (@Veerend06891311) September 8, 2024

This is cruelty and the man must be prosecuted, and the dog protected from him. https://t.co/eCxXnLFWC3 — Rosemary MacKenzie (@rmackenz1) September 8, 2024

One of the animal lovers named Eshwar uploaded the video on Instagram raising voice against animal cruelty. This was followed by dog lover and activist Vidit Sharma reporting the incident on X and demanding authorities to arrest the culprits.