Humanity Shamed! Cruel Man Holds Struggling Dog's Legs To Throw It Into Flood Water; Shocking Video Surfaces

Days after a video of people from Gujarat floods helping a dog escape waterlogged roads went viral online, another video of a dog has from a flooded region has surfaced online. However, this dog unfortunately ended up in the hands of monstrous people who didn't try to rescue the dog and instead put it further into danger intentionally. They initially staged its rescue by pulling out the dog from the vigorous flow of water only to throw it into flood water mercilessly.
The heartbreaking incident was recorded on camera allegedly by the people involved in the inhumane act. The footage showed a man lifting a dog after it surfaced above water in a flooded area, but instead of saving it he flung the animal into the flowing of water. The dog was seen trying hard to save itself from the heavy flow of water.
In the video, the dog was seen tightly gripping the man's legs as if it were pleading him for its rescue. The animal was seen holding the man's legs as he tried to pull it and throw it into flood water. The footage captured the struggle of the dog to survive, initially while dealing with the monster and later fighting the heavy flow of water.
X users demand strict action against culprits
The undated video is going viral on social media and being widely shared by animal lovers, demanding strict action against the culprits who made the dog helpless and even filmed the incident.
One of the animal lovers named Eshwar uploaded the video on Instagram raising voice against animal cruelty. This was followed by dog lover and activist Vidit Sharma reporting the incident on X and demanding authorities to arrest the culprits.