'He Was Very Friendly': Indian Family Meets Dubai Ruler Sheikh Mohammed In Elevator, Chats & Clicks Selfie With Him |

It would be one of life's best moments when you crossed paths with someone you admired or looked up to, someone you always wanted to meet and greet. As people say life is full of surprises, one of the Indian families in Dubai got theirs when they shared the elevator with none other than the ruler of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

On Saturday, entrepreneur Anas Rahman Junaid was on the elevator along with his wife and two kids when the leader stepped in and left them amazed. The elevator of the Atlantis The Royal offered memories to the family that they would treasure for life.

Narrating the experience of sighting the ruler on his birthday and even indulging in a quick conversation with him, followed by a selfie, Anas told the media that the ruler was very friendly and left them jumping in excitement after their impromptu meeting.

"We could not believe that we had actually met him and spoken to him. He stepped into the lift and was very friendly. He put his arms around my daughter and asked her if she knew who he was," the entrepreneur was quoted as saying in news reports. "It was only 20 floors, and the elevator was so quick. It was too short a ride for us," Anas added.

As it came as a surprise, the family literally went black for a while, and now reveals that their biggest regret was failing to wish him a happy birthday. Meanwhile, Anas was in the city reportedly for a two-week family vacation and often shuttles between Mumbai and Dubai.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)