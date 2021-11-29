'We will miss you Masterji': Sudden death of National Award-winning choreographer Shiva Shankar leaves netizens in shock

National Award-winning choreographer and performer Shiva Shankar, died late Sunday night at a private hospital in Hyderabad after battling complications induced by Covid-19.He was 72 years old at the time.

'Shiva Shankar Master', as he was better known, earned the National Award for choreographing the song Dheera Dheera from the Telugu hit 'Magadheera'. He has worked as a choreographer in over 800 films across a four-decade career.

He's also a four-time winner of the Tamil Nadu government's state cinema award.

A few days ago, the choreographer was admitted to a private hospital after he tested Covid positive along with his wife and son. As the treatment costs began shooting up, several actors including Sonu Sood, Dhanush and Chiranjeevi stepped in to help with the medical expenses. However, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to the Intensive Care Unit where he passed away on Sunday night.

Several actors and film industry technicians have expressed their condolences to the family members of the choreographer. Actor Sonu Sood, who had helped with the treatment costs of the choreographer, tweeted, "Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Shiv Shankar masterji. Tried our best to save him but God had different plans. Will always miss you masterji. May almighty give strength to the family to bear this loss. Cinema will always miss u sir."

Director S.S. Rajamouli said, "Sad to know that reknowned choreographer Shiva Shankar Master garu has passed away. Working with him for Magadheera was a memorable experience. May his soul rest in peace. Condolences to his family."

Actress Aishwarya Rajesh said, "Deeply saddened to learn of the demise of renowned choreographer AShiva Shankar Master. A wonderful soul, he was always a pillar of support to me. My deepest condolences to his friends and family. May God grant them the strength to bear this huge loss!"

(With inputs from IANS)

Published on: Monday, November 29, 2021, 02:14 PM IST