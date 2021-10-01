e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:56 PM IST

'He deserves better IPL franchise': Netizens slam SRH for 'disrespecting' David Warner in #IPL2021; here's why

FPJ Web Desk
David Warner | File Photo

Rumours of David Warner's rife with Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) during IPL 2021 are flying fast and thick. Amidst the controversy, Warner on Friday, posted a cryptic story on Instagram that is again raising doubts amidst cricket fans.

From winning the 2016 Indian Premier League (IPL) title for SRH to helping them qualify for playoffs the following seasons, Warner has always been an important part of the team.

However, the IPL 2021 season has been that bright for Warner. Stripped off from captaincy responsibility in the first half of the season and phased out of the team in the second half, things are looking bad.

Earlier, responding to a question by a fan about his absence from the stadium, Warner had stated that he will not be seen at the stadium "again".

On Friday, he wrote in an Instagram story: “It's not about who is real to you face. It's about who stays real behind your back.”

Instagram

Warner fans seem to be upset with the developments as many of them are questioning SRH authorities on social media about the state of affairs.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Published on: Friday, October 01, 2021, 01:56 PM IST
