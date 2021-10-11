e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:18 PM IST

'Hawaa ka rukh badal raha hai': Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya's 'ghar wapsi' to Congress from BJP leaves netizens astounded

FPJ Web Desk
Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and MLA Sanjeev Arya (L-R) | Twitter

Uttarakhand Transport Minister Yashpal Arya on Monday, October 11, 2021, resigned from BJP, and joined Congress along with his MLA son Sanjeev Arya. Arya had left Congress in 2017 to join BJP.

Informing about this development in a tweet, the official Twitter handle of Congress wrote, "Shri @RahulGandhi welcomes Shri Yashpal Arya & Shri Sanjeev Arya into the Congress party."

Here's how people are reacting. Have a look.

Published on: Monday, October 11, 2021, 12:18 PM IST
