Have you met Mumbai's first female BEST driver?

Laxmi Jadhav (43) from Mumbai is the first female driver of Mumbai's BEST bus. She has broken all stereotypes that claim that some jobs are only made for men. The 42-year-old was also the first lady to have received an autorickshaw permit, in 2016, from Wadala RTO.

According to reports published online, Jadhav said that she has been interested in driving since she was a kid. While doing multiple jobs, Laxmi took out time to drive high-end cars like BMW and Mercedes.

बेस्ट उपक्रमाच्या पहिल्या महिला बस चालक श्रीमती लक्ष्मी जाधव यांचे महाव्यवस्थापक श्री लोकेश चंद्र यांनी पुष्पगुच्छ देऊन स्वागत केले

GM BEST Shri Lokesh Chandra welcomed First Female Bus Driver Smt. Lakshmi Jadhav who is going to drive BEST bus shortly. pic.twitter.com/HFSnywmmer — BEST Bus Transport (@myBESTBus) May 24, 2022

Laxmi will be starting a new chapter in her life. She has been given the role of carrying passengers between Dharavi bus stop and South Mumbai. Reports further state that it will be on May 27 or 28 that she will be taking her first 'iconic' journey as a bus driver.

Lokesh Chandra, general manager of BEST, said the utility plans to recruit more women.