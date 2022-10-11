e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHaryana: Sirsadh village's sarpanch candidate goes viral for his long list of promises

Haryana: Sirsadh village's sarpanch candidate goes viral for his long list of promises

After viral election campaign songs during Assembly polls, this poster has created buzz among netizens.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 11, 2022, 04:14 PM IST
article-image
Twitter
Follow us on

Ahead of Panchayat polls in Haryana, a manifesto from an aspiring Sarpanch candidate has surfaced on the internet. The long list of promises, with some quirky ones, has left the internet with an outburst of laughter.

The candidate, identified as Bhai Jaykaran Latvaal — who claimed himself an educated, hardworking, and honest — not only assured of providing free Wi-Fi to locals and assisting them in getting a government job, but also promised to give a free make-up kit for women.

Sharing the viral poster on Twitter, Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra jokingly said that he would be shifting to the stated village in order to enjoy the facilities.

Take a look at the viral advertisement copy:

Read Also
Wait, what? Man claims of losing own death certificate; check viral newspaper ad
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Zomato delivery guy who was welcomed with aarti says he was never late

Zomato delivery guy who was welcomed with aarti says he was never late

Haryana: Sirsadh village's sarpanch candidate goes viral for his long list of promises

Haryana: Sirsadh village's sarpanch candidate goes viral for his long list of promises

UP potholes woes: Official convoy ignores e-rickshaw turning upside down on road in Sitapur

UP potholes woes: Official convoy ignores e-rickshaw turning upside down on road in Sitapur

Watch: Pushpa fervour hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams during Telugu festival 'Batukamma' celebration at...

Watch: Pushpa fervour hits NYC Mayor Eric Adams during Telugu festival 'Batukamma' celebration at...

Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason

Split AC photo goes viral for a funny reason