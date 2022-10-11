Haryana: Sirsadh village's sarpanch candidate goes viral for his long list of promises

Twitter

Ahead of Panchayat polls in Haryana, a manifesto from an aspiring Sarpanch candidate has surfaced on the internet. The long list of promises, with some quirky ones, has left the internet with an outburst of laughter.

The candidate, identified as Bhai Jaykaran Latvaal — who claimed himself an educated, hardworking, and honest — not only assured of providing free Wi-Fi to locals and assisting them in getting a government job, but also promised to give a free make-up kit for women.

Sharing the viral poster on Twitter, Senior IPS officer Arun Bothra jokingly said that he would be shifting to the stated village in order to enjoy the facilities.

Take a look at the viral advertisement copy:

Am shifting to this village 🤣 pic.twitter.com/fsfrjxbdLc — Arun Bothra 🇮🇳 (@arunbothra) October 9, 2022