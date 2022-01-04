e-Paper Get App

Viral

Updated on: Tuesday, January 04, 2022, 05:20 PM IST

Harbhajan Singh fulfills wish of fan who tweeted 3 days in a row

FPJ Web Desk
Harbhajan Singh | Twitter/@harbhajan_singh

Similar to a fan who longed to hear from David Warner, Anant took to seek a reply from the Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh.

The fan with username @deVilliers149 took to pull the cricketer's attention with the tweet that read, "Day 3 of tweeting until @harbhajan_singh replies..." According to his Twitter handle, the Harbhajan fan hails from Uttar Pradesh, India and can be identified as Anant.

The die-hard fan counted days to receive a ping back on Twitter from the recently retired national cricket team player. As the calendar flipped three days, the persistent efforts of the fan got fruitful as Harbhajan replied with 'Namaste -like' emojis.

Take a look at Harbhajan's reply, right here:

