HappyBirthdayViru: Wishes pour in as Virender Sehwag turns 42

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag, known by his many aliases due to his destructive batting style, turned 42 on Tuesday.

Sehwag, who was born on October 20, 1978, retired from international cricket on his 37th birthday in 2015.

Bestowed with nicknames like 'Nawab of Najafgarh' and 'Multan Ka Sultan', Sehwag is regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen to ever play cricket.

Here is how Sehwag fans wished him happy birthday: