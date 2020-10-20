HappyBirthdayViru: Wishes pour in as Virender Sehwag turns 42

Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag, known by his many aliases due to his destructive batting style, turned 42 on Tuesday.
Sehwag, who was born on October 20, 1978, retired from international cricket on his 37th birthday in 2015.
Bestowed with nicknames like 'Nawab of Najafgarh' and 'Multan Ka Sultan', Sehwag is regarded as one of the most destructive opening batsmen to ever play cricket.
In his career spanning over a decade, Sehwag notched up a total of 8,586 runs from 104 Tests. In his glorious international Test career spanning over 12 years, Sehwag scored 23 centuries and 32 half-centuries. He is the only triple centurion in Tests for India having scored a career-best knock of 319 against Pakistan at Multan, which also is an Indian record.
He is also one of those rare batsmen to have scored two triple tons with his next one (309) coming against South Africa.
In 251 ODIs, he accumulated 8273 runs at an average of 35.05 and scored 15 hundreds apart from hitting 38 fifties.
In 19 Twenty20 Internationals, he managed 394 runs with two half -centuries.
He was a part of two World Cup winning teams under Mahendra Singh Dhonis leadership --- 2007 World T20 in South Africa and the ICC ODI World Cup in India.
