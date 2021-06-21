'Happy Yoga Day to those who love only Shavasana': Of lazy Twitter's unique #InternationalYogaDay2021 celebration

Happy International Yoga Day, folks!
Today, 21st June marks the seventh International Yoga Day. Every year, Indians observe this day all around the world with pride and assurance of health and wealth.
Yoga has become especially relevant during the pandemic as we are all trying our best to maintain our health and increase immunity. Hence, not only India, but the entire Covid-stricken world celebrated the seventh International Yoga Day today.
However, a few people are not at all excited about the day- the lazy Twitterati. All those who love sleeping dearly and cannot be disloyal to their beds and rest are finding it difficult to get up and perform yoga.
But lazy Twitterati is also smart. They have found a Yoga asana that they are more than happy to perform- Shavasana.
Basically, Shavasana is performed towards the end of workout by lying down of the mat and taking deep breaths.
Many people took to Twitter on International Yoga Day to (unashamedly) confess that their favourite asana is Shavasana. The tweets are hilarious.
Have a look.
