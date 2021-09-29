'Happy heart, happy life': On #WorldHeartDay, Twitterati pledge to maintain stress-free, healthy lifestyle

Today, people across the world are celebrating World Heart Day and discussing how to maintain a healthy heart.

Every year on the 29th of September, World Heart Day is celebrated to raise awareness of cardiovascular disease, including heart disease and stroke, which are the world's leading cause of death claiming 18.6 million lives annually, accounting for 31% of all fatalities worldwide, according to the World Health Organization (WHO) . The day also highlights the actions that individuals can take to prevent and control cardiovascular disease (CVD).

World Heart Day was first commemorated in 1999, following a collaboration between the World Heart Federation and the World Health Organization. The day was observed on the last Sunday of September until 2011.

However, when world leaders pledged in 2012 to reduce global mortality from noncommunicable illnesses by 25% by 2025, the day became an annual event on September 29.

The theme for this year is all about 'harnessing the power of digital health to improve awareness, prevention and management of CVD globally'.

Since the pandemic has us restricted to our houses, people across the world are coming together virtually to celebrate the day.

Here's what people are saying. Have a look.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, September 29, 2021, 11:02 AM IST