Happy Brother's Day 2021: Wishes and messages to share with your brother to make him feel special

In India, May 24, has been celebrated as National brother's day, in order to appreciate the special role played by the male siblings in their families and society as a whole.

No matter the situation, a brother is someone we can always depend on to have our backs. So let us take some time today to express gratitude to our fellow siblings.

We've compiled a list of messages and wishes which you can share with your brother

Happy Brother's day wishes

"Wishing a very Happy Brother's Day to the best brother in the world."

You are my first friend and a life companion. Happy Brother's Day./"

"Thank you dear brother for all the times you were there to help me. Happy Brother's Day!"

"Despite our differences, and though we fight often, I still love you. Happy brother's day."

Happy Brother's day Messages

“To my dearest brothers, I wish a very Happy Brothers Day to you. You are an important part of my life because you are the one who makes it complete.”

“Wishing my dearest brother a very Happy Brothers Day. May we are always together to make this life all the more and celebration for each other.”

“There is so much love and affection that you have showered me with. There is so much confidence and strength you have instilled in me. Happy Brothers Day."