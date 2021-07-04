'Happy birthday to greatest force of freedom': World extends wishes to the USA on its independence day

Today on 4th July, Americans are commemorating the passage of the Declaration of Independence by the 13 colonies of the US in 1776. This will be the 245th anniversary of American independence.

'4th of July' is trending on Twitter today as Americans are celebrating the day and people across the globe are wishing the citizens of the United States of America.

External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar on Sunday extended wishes to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the government and the people of the US on the occasion of the country's Independence Day on July 4th.

"Convey my warm wishes to @SecBlinken and the Government & people of the USA on their Independence Day. Confident that our strong partnership, one based on so many shared values and interests will continue to grow further," tweeted Jaishankar.