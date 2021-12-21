e-Paper Get App

Tuesday, December 21, 2021

Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Netizens shower love to the Tollywood beauty

The actress has given multiple hits in Tamil and Telugu. One of the biggest hits of her career is 'Baahubali'.
FPJ Web Desk
Tamannaah Bhatia | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia | Pic: Viral Bhayani

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. She is known for her amazing acting skills and dynamic performances.

She knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits.

The actress also wins the hearts of audiences through her stellar performances in almost every movie.

As Tamannaah turns 32 today, Netizens took to twitter to pour in wishes for the super star actress.

Have a look:

Tuesday, December 21, 2021
