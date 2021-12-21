Happy Birthday Tamannaah Bhatia: Netizens shower love to the Tollywood beauty

Tamannaah Bhatia is a known name not only in the South film industry but also in Bollywood. She is known for her amazing acting skills and dynamic performances.

The actress has given multiple hits in Tamil and Telugu. One of the biggest hits of her career is 'Baahubali'.

She knows how to nail everything with perfection – be it her acting prowess or be it her unique style statements and outfits.

The actress also wins the hearts of audiences through her stellar performances in almost every movie.

As Tamannaah turns 32 today, Netizens took to twitter to pour in wishes for the super star actress.

Have a look:

Wishing the Milky Beauty of Tollywood @tamannaahspeaks a very happy birthday #HBDTamannaah pic.twitter.com/yLZ5dwdtsg — Gopal Karneedi (@gopal_karneedi) December 21, 2021

Advertisement

Wishing @tamannaahspeaks ma'am the queen of dance & everyone's favorite a very happy birthday. May you always stay happy and healthy. All the best for your upcoming movies. Your lineup of movies are looking stunning. #HappyBirthdayTamannaah #HBDTamannaah pic.twitter.com/09PX6uBxmP — pranav chandra (@pranav_chandra_) December 21, 2021

Advertisement

Advertisement

Happy birthday to the most talented lady and sweetheart and a dear friend of Rakulpreet . Many Many more happy returns of the day @tamannaahspeaks from all @Rakulpreet fans. Hope u have a great future ahead and all the best for ur upcoming movies. #HappyBirthdayTamannaah pic.twitter.com/kNWdbsQJvU — Forever Rakulian ❤❤ (@Rakulianxworld) December 21, 2021

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Tuesday, December 21, 2021, 01:44 PM IST