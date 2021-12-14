Happy birthday Rana Daggubati: Netizens pour wishes for their beloved 'Bhallaladeva'

South actor Rana Daggubati's popularity shot to the sky with SS Rajamouli's box office redefining Baahubali films. Though he is best remembered as Bhallaladeva from the period piece, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rudramadevi and The Ghazi Attack are some of his most popular films.
Rana Daggubati was born on 14 December 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is an Indian actor and producer. Apart from working in the mainstream Hindi cinema, he has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies
He completed his schooling at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Hyderabad. After completing his school, he started doing B.com but later he dropped out after 2 months. He is a graduate in Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School.
Rana was born and brought up in a family with a filmy-background.
He is a part of the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu and Rajeswari Akkineni Daggubati is his grandmother.
His father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, is a film producer while his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, is a homemaker.
As Rana celebrates his birthday today, his fan took to Twitter to extend their wishes to the superstar actor.
Have a look:
Wishing our very own Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati brother of our Baahubali a very happy birthday!#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/t19EU8MXun— Prabhas (@PrabhasRaju) December 13, 2021
Wishing One of the Most Versatile Actors & Our Beast @RanaDaggubati a Very Happy Birthday From @AlwaysRamCharan Anna Fans ❤️🤗— Trends RamCharan™ (@TrendsRamCharan) December 14, 2021
All the Best Anna For All Your Upcoming Projects !!#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/aNlfwutrI5
Wishing our co cult @RanaDaggubati garuu a very happy birthday !! 💐— Gopal Karneedi (@gopal_karneedi) December 14, 2021
Can't wait to see you with @PawanKalyan in #BheemLaNayak ❤️#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/9PY4UNvhwO
Wishing you a very happy birthday @RanaDaggubati garu, have a fantastic year ahead!! ❤️— Bobby (@dirbobby) December 14, 2021
Looking forward to see you as #DanielShekar in #BheemlaNayak 🔥#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/S0hHyOQvua
Wishing the powerhouse Of Talent @RanaDaggubati Garu , A very Happy Birthday 🎉 On Behalf Of @tarak9999 Fans💖— JrNTR Fan Girls 🌊 (@JrNTRFanGirls) December 14, 2021
All The Best for your Future Projects 💥#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/5kIyQZgBO8
Wishing Our Hulk @RanaDaggubati A Very Happy Birthday From Man Of Masses @AlwaysRamCharan & @PawanKalyan Fans ❤️🎉😍— Gabber Singh Trolls 🤙🏻 (@pawannaveenpk1) December 14, 2021
Wating for today's surprise from #BheemlaNayak
Team 🤗#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati #RamCharan pic.twitter.com/30U0kvtfW7
Happy Birthday to Our THANOS and our fellow Marvel Stan @RanaDaggubati ❤️🔥— Marvel Stans Telugu 🕷️ (@Marvel_Stans) December 14, 2021
Thanks for lending your voice to the greatest ComicBook villain 🙌🏻#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/IvZHbIYJR2
An actor who can slay hearts with his impeccable personality & talent!Wishing our very own Bhallaladeva @RanaDaggubati a Very Very Happy birthday 🤩❤️ #Prabhas #HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/68ZpiQ4vze— Team RebelStar ™ (@ActorRebelstar) December 14, 2021
Wishing Everyone's Favorite The Versatile @RanaDaggubati anna🥳very Very Happy Birthday🎂From All @AlwaysRamCharan Fans— Parusa Charan🔥 (@alwaysparusa) December 13, 2021
All the best bro🎉
Listen to 'The Voice Of Ravanna' from #VirataParvam 2day 10:10 a.m fire🔥#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati
My love. my angel🤍@Sai_Pallavi92 pic.twitter.com/NtrkjCvLjG
Wishing @RanaDaggubati A Very Very Happy Birthday 🎂🎉🎊🍾God Bless you Darling ❤😍🤗#HappyBirthdayRanaDaggubati #HBDRanaDaggubati pic.twitter.com/MOnLpAndr1— Kalyan Babu™ (@ram_aduri) December 14, 2021
ALSO READWATCH: Air hostess grooves to Sara Ali Khan’s latest song in viral video; Netizens love it
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)