Happy birthday Rana Daggubati: Netizens pour wishes for their beloved 'Bhallaladeva'

South actor Rana Daggubati's popularity shot to the sky with SS Rajamouli's box office redefining Baahubali films. Though he is best remembered as Bhallaladeva from the period piece, Nene Raju Nene Mantri, Rudramadevi and The Ghazi Attack are some of his most popular films.

Rana Daggubati was born on 14 December 1984 in Chennai, Tamil Nadu. He is an Indian actor and producer. Apart from working in the mainstream Hindi cinema, he has also appeared in Telugu and Tamil movies

He completed his schooling at The Hyderabad Public School, Begumpet, Hyderabad. After completing his school, he started doing B.com but later he dropped out after 2 months. He is a graduate in Industrial Photography from Chennai Film School.

Rana was born and brought up in a family with a filmy-background.

He is a part of the Daggubati-Akkineni Family. He is the grandson of Telugu movie producer Daggubati Ramanaidu and Rajeswari Akkineni Daggubati is his grandmother.

His father, Daggubati Suresh Babu, is a film producer while his mother, Lakshmi Daggubati, is a homemaker.

Published on: Tuesday, December 14, 2021, 12:12 PM IST