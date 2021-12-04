e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

India to tour SA for three Tests, three ODIS, T20Is to be played later: Jay ShahDelhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' categoryBesides safeguarding maritime security, Navy played stellar role in coping with Covid crises: PrezIndia reports 8,603 new cases,415 deaths and 8,190 recoveries in the last 24 hours; Active caseload currently stands at 99,974
Advertisement

Viral

Updated on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:51 AM IST

Happy Birthday Divya Agarwal: Fans have taken over Twitter with adorable tribute videos for the star; have a look

FPJ Web Desk
Twitter

Twitter

Advertisement

Big Boss sensation Divya Agarwal turns 29 today on December 4, 2021. She is an Indian model, dancer, and television actor who is well recognised for her appearances in various MTV India reality competition shows, including MTV Splitsvilla 10 runner-up and Ace of Space 1 winner.

She made her acting debut in Ragini MMS: Returns 2, a horror web series. Divya has also been a part of several music videos.

Roadies: Real Heroes and MTV Ace the Quarantine are two other reality programmes she has presented or supported. She competed in and won Bigg Boss OTT in 2021.

Agarwal has a journalism master's degree.She received her dance training at Terence Lewis Dance Academy and later founded Elevate Dance Institute.

Ileana D'Cruz, Sunny Leone, and Shilpa Shetty are among the actresses she has choreographed.

In 2010, she collaborated with a Pakistani choreographer on IPL 2010 choreography.

As we celebrate the actress's 29th birthday today, have a look at how fans have shared birthday wishes on Twitter:

Advertisement
Advertisement

ALSO READ

Indian Navy veteran reveals why December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day Indian Navy veteran reveals why December 4 is celebrated as Navy Day
Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, December 04, 2021, 10:51 AM IST
Advertisement