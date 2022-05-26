Happy birthday Dilip Joshi: Twitteratis thank TMKOC's Jethalal for making their childhood awesome

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has turned a year older today. The actor was born on May 26, 1968, in Porbandar. He has carved a niche for himself in the heart of his fans with his outstanding performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989.

After this, the actor did many movies like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor was also seen in many shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain. To mark the happy occasion of his birthday Twitter users have flooded social media with warm and heartfelt wishes for the actor. Many of them thanked the 'king of comedy' for making their childhood awesome.

Here's how fans wished the actor on his 53rd birthday:

Happy birthday the legend #jethalal

Ji🎂 He made us laugh He made us cry & He surprised us with his crazy antics👏❤️

The most loved comic character 💯@dilipjoshie #TMKOC #TarakMehtaKaOoltahChashma pic.twitter.com/VKi1LBCCQq — dipdas (@dipdas33) May 26, 2022

Birthday greetings to the famous

Dilip Joshi ji. You are atrue actor who brings smiles on people's faces.

Thank you for that 🙏.

Have a happy, healthy and blessed year ahead.#dilipjoshi#TMKOC#jethalal pic.twitter.com/Uwl6RWWlg1 — Dinesh bazad🇮🇳 (@dkgurjar3091) May 26, 2022

Beta Tum Jis School Mein Acting Ki Classes Le Rahe Ho Us School Ka Principal Rhe Chuka Hai Apna Jethiya. Once Again Happy Birthday Dilip Joshi Sir❤️ #TMKOC | #jethalal | #dilipjoshi pic.twitter.com/f69mH1YLyw — Anjali ♡ (@imAnjalii718) May 26, 2022

Happy Birthday to my Fav Actor #dilipjoshi Sir..

Wishing u a very long and healthy live

Fafda Lover❤❤#TMKOC #jethalal pic.twitter.com/DHGuQPzRdB — Ananya Singh (@Ananya_S1ngh) May 26, 2022

Happy birthday Legend ❤️. thank you for making me laugh in worst situation 💖



Best actor :-) Dilip Sir 💖#Jethalal #TMKOC https://t.co/aRClE8maaq — N!lesh❤️ (@CoolBannaHeCool) May 26, 2022

Happy birthday to the legendary actor whose acting backed us during our difficult times and made our childhood just wonderful ♥️ #jethalal #HappyBirthday pic.twitter.com/vQBemCXTh9 — Rav-Ishhhh Kumar (@Ravish_Kumar420) May 26, 2022

To talk further about the actor, his character as Jethalal Champaklal Gada had given him fame overnight. He has never failed to entertain his fans with his acting skills.