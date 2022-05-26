Happy birthday Dilip Joshi: Twitteratis thank TMKOC's Jethalal for making their childhood awesome

Dilip Joshi of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame has turned a year older today. The actor was born on May 26, 1968, in Porbandar. He has carved a niche for himself in the heart of his fans with his outstanding performance as Jethalal Champaklal Gada in the famous sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actor made his debut in the entertainment industry with Maine Pyar Kiya in 1989.
After this, the actor did many movies like Phir Bhi Dil Hai Hindustani and Hum Aapke Hain Koun. The actor was also seen in many shows like Kabhi Yeh Kabhi Woh, Hum Sab Ek Hain. To mark the happy occasion of his birthday Twitter users have flooded social media with warm and heartfelt wishes for the actor. Many of them thanked the 'king of comedy' for making their childhood awesome.
Here's how fans wished the actor on his 53rd birthday:
To talk further about the actor, his character as Jethalal Champaklal Gada had given him fame overnight. He has never failed to entertain his fans with his acting skills.
