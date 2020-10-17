'Happy birthday Anil Bhai': Kohli's greetings on Kumble's 50th invites meme-makers to his Twitter timeline

Anil Kumble had quit as coach over a rift with Kohli in June 2017, saying his relationship with the skipper was "untenable". According to reports, Kohli didn't like the coach's training techniques.

At the end of one-year term, Kumble was replaced by Ravi Shastri who is said to have warm relationship with Kohli.

Currently, Kumble is with the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kings XI Punjab as the head coach.

Kumble finished his cricket career with 619 Test wickets and 337 ODI wickets. His tally of 619 Test wickets is the most by an Indian bowler.

The spinner also took ten wickets in an innings against Pakistan in 1999 and as a result, he became only the second cricketer in history after Jim Laker to take all ten wickets in an innings of a Test match.

In 2015, he was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame.