Happy Birthday AbRam Khan: Twitter users wish Shah Rukh Khan's son with adorable posts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's third child AbRam has turned nine today. He is pampered the most in the Khan family. The little munchkin became a part of the Khan family via surrogacy in 2013. AbRam is always seen with SRK attending IPL matches. The actor is very protective of the apple of his eyes. Several Bollywood stars dropped their wishes for AbRam. Apart from that, AbRam's sea of fans on social media also wished the little boy in an adorable manner.
Talking about AbRam, many of SRK's posts are about his youngest child - be it meeting his fans outside Mannat or his Instagram posts. In 2017, during an interaction with Kareena Kapoor Khan, the actor had said how he would ensure that when their kids become adults they would work together. As per a report in PinkVilla, Shah Rukh said, "Like Taimur and AbRam...As you said, I have not worked a lot with a lot with the Kapoor men, we will see to it that this Kapoor (Taimur) and Khan (Abram) work together."
Here's wishing little Abram a very happy birthday.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)