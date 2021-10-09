Hansal Mehta's popular web series #Scam1992 completes a year; netizens call it a 'masterpiece of all time'

The very famous Sony LIV web series Scam 1992 has finally completed a whole year. Hansal Mehta took to Twitter on Saturday to celebrate this milestone as he uploaded a post emphasising the massive scale of the production. He revealed that the series took 2.5 years to complete, with a 560-page script, a filming schedule of more than 85 days, and an 8-month post-production period. He also showered gratitude towards the show's viewers for the series' success, calling it "overwhelming love of millions."
Here's what he said: “Over 2.5 years of development, 560+ pages of script, 85+ days of shoot and nearly 8 months of post production. Efforts of 100+ people, overwhelming love of millions. 1 year since it began to stream. Thank you team. Thank you audiences. Thank you universe. 1 year of #Scam1992.”
Have a look:
Based on Indian stock market scam committed by many stockbrokers including Harshad Mehta, the series is adapted from journalist Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu's 1992 book The Scam: Who Won, Who Lost, Who Got Away.
As the nation celebrates one year of the series' success, have a look at a few reactions from people who truly enjoyed every bit of the series.
