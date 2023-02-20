e-Paper Get App
HomeViralHammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable

Hammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable

Is it winter for your chapati and roti that they are freezing too?

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, February 20, 2023, 06:42 PM IST
article-image
Hammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable | Twitter
Follow us on

A video showing a hard roti has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a person trying to split it in order to consume it but it's hard luck. The 'unbreakable' roti allegedly came from a hostel canteen. "Hostel ka khana," the video was captioned while being shared on Twitter by Sakshi Jain.

Watch video:

Read Also
Does 'pretzel' taste like a 'roti?' Indian mom's honest feedback about the German snack goes viral;...
article-image

The internet believes that only a hammer can help one eat the preparation. "Hammer Roti, must be iron-rich," a Twitter user wrote in reply to the video.

Take a look at some reactions:

Read Also
Pure Veg Viral Tweet: What's 'impure' food? Twitter user slams food outlets carrying the 'pure veg'...
article-image

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Hammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable

Hammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable

Bihar: Out of fear, prisoner swallows mobile phone during inspection

Bihar: Out of fear, prisoner swallows mobile phone during inspection

Holy Fashion! Made in India 'Jute palazzo' goes viral; netizens ask 'Urfi ka hai kya'

Holy Fashion! Made in India 'Jute palazzo' goes viral; netizens ask 'Urfi ka hai kya'

Tinder's 'Dil to pagal hai' tweet leaves netizens hooked up with tweaked Bollywood lyrics

Tinder's 'Dil to pagal hai' tweet leaves netizens hooked up with tweaked Bollywood lyrics

Delhi LNJP hospital negligence case: Premature baby girl declared 'dead' and packed in a box, found...

Delhi LNJP hospital negligence case: Premature baby girl declared 'dead' and packed in a box, found...