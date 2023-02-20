Hammer roti? Netizens dub hostel ka khaana to be 'iron rich' and unbreakable | Twitter

A video showing a hard roti has gone viral on social media. The footage shows a person trying to split it in order to consume it but it's hard luck. The 'unbreakable' roti allegedly came from a hostel canteen. "Hostel ka khana," the video was captioned while being shared on Twitter by Sakshi Jain.

Watch video:

Hostel ka khana🙃 pic.twitter.com/8FiLCwtZ33 — Sakshi Jain • Content Strategist (@thecontentedge) February 16, 2023

The internet believes that only a hammer can help one eat the preparation. "Hammer Roti, must be iron-rich," a Twitter user wrote in reply to the video.

Take a look at some reactions:

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)