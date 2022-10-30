Halloween 2022: Wishes, messages and images to share with your friends and family this Halloween

Halloween 2022: Wishes, images, messages and greetings that you can send to your family and friends | FPJ

Halloween is celebrated on October 31, in several western nations across the globe and recently, many people in urban India, especially in Delhi and Mumbai, have started marking this occasion. To celebrate the day, people also carve pumpkins and consume cocktails with pumpkin spice.

Halloween is believed to have originated from an ancient Celtic festival of Samhain, where people dressed like ghosts and lit bonfires to keep the real ghosts away. People celebrate the occasion by partying with their friends, eating Halloween-inspired food, and dressing up as spooky characters while sending out wishes to their friends and family.

We bring to you a list of spooky messages and quotes to wish your friends and family this Halloween:

-Have a pleasantly frightful day and a fun night this Halloween. Happy Halloween, my mysterious and exciting monster.

-I hope your day is full of good times and mouth-watering treats, and you get to have a blast with all your loved ones. Have a wicked good Happy Halloween.

- You're the cutest pumpkin in the patch! Have a scary good time. Happy Halloween!

Halloween is the time to loosen up and give these ghosts, vampires and witches a tough competition. I am sure you will win the competition. Happy Halloween to you.

- I hope this Halloween is all treats and no tricks for you. So, enjoy the festival and wish you a very Happy Halloween!

Wishing you a fun Halloween filled with magical surprises! May you get lots of treats that are good to eat!

I Hope Halloween brings out your goofy side, and you enjoy your day with endless dance and music. Happy Halloween.

- Wishing you an eerie, spooky, hair-raising, spell-binding Halloween!

The universe is full of magical things, patiently waiting for our wits to grow sharper. I hope you get to enjoy them all in your lifetime. Happy Halloween.

-In the treat basket of this family, you're the full-size candy bar. Thanks for being the best! Happy Halloween.

-This season is sweet and fun! No wonder it makes me think of you. I hope you have a spooky and great day. Happy Halloween.

-Eat, drink and be scary! Today's the day to eat candies and sweets to your heart's content! Happy Halloween.

-Tonight, I wish you an unforgettable Halloween adventure filled with creepy memories and deadly encounters. Happy Halloween.

-Tonight is your chance to make all your scary dreams come true. Become the spooky monster and scare someone, because tonight it's all fun. Happy Halloween.