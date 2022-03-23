Hahaha, THIS laughter is contagious! Adorable girl giggles in viral video

Remember those days of school when you laughed at small, silly things of your friend tumbling down the stairs or even cracking a lame joke. However, reason unknown, a little girl was spotted laughing uncontrollably in a viral video.

The video was shared on Instagram by @goodnews_movement, in which we can spot a traditionally dressed kiddo giggling in the backdrop of mountainous terrain. The post caption quoted Marla Lewis and read, "We all laugh in the same language."

Since share just about 24 hours ago, the clip has fetched over 3 Million views, 188 K likes and lots of comments. Having seen the video, people jumped into laughter doses and admired the beautiful girl's gesture for making their day.

Hahaha, yes, THIS laughter is for sure contagious.

Watch the video, right here:

Loading View on Instagram

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 06:23 PM IST