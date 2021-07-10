'Had it been Kumbh Mela...': Twitterati slam international media as massive crowd celebrates outside Wembley stadium after England qualifies for Euro 2020 finals

Huge crowd was seen outside London's Wembley stadium after England beat Denmark in the semi finals and qualified for finals of Euro 2020.

England will face Italy on Sunday in the final at London’s Wembley Stadium, which has already hosted two semi-finals over two days this week with crowds of around 60,000 people.

Jubilant fans were pictured packing bars, streets and even clambering on top of a London bus in the aftermath of England’s extra-time 2-1 victory over Denmark, with fan-zones highlighted by some as a particular risk for transmission.





Before the semi-final, Johnson urged fans to support England “enthusiastically, but in a responsible way."

After the final whistle, Kane led the jubilant England fans in a crowd of more than 60,000 -- the biggest gathering for a sporting event in Britain since the coronavirus outbreak nearly 16 months ago -- in a rendition of "Sweet Caroline."





The United Kingdom on Friday reported 35,707 new COVID-19 cases, the highest in over five months. On Thursday, the UK had recorded 32,551 cases. On average, the country has been reporting about 410 cases per million people over the past week, one of the highest cases in the world per capita.

Amid this, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that almost all COVID-19 restrictions are set to end on July 19, which he has brandedas “Freedom Day”.