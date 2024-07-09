'Guy Had 10 Guards, So...': NYC-Based Influencer Fails To Recognise Anant Ambani, Only Clicks Pic With Him For THIS Reason

You might have heard people saying that you cross paths with someone for a reason, and that seems to be quite true. Recently, an influencer from the NYC just happened to click a picture with a man she spotted standing on the streets with many security guards and that turned out to be none other than one of the world's richest person, Anant Ambani.

Internet personality Winta Zesu was casually walking on the streets of NYC when she came across a man standing with his pet dog and was surrounded by many security guards. Zesu was interested in getting herself a picture with the man and she soon managed to get it.

Only after dropping the visuals online, she learned about whom she had clicked a picture with. She told the internet that she didn't recognise Anant Ambani at the first instance but wanted to get a picture clicked with him due to the setting. "I didn't understand why this guy had 10 security guards so I took a picture with him," she wrote while narrating the incident to her fans and followers.

Zesu recorded a reel on Instagram to show she approached Anant Ambani and shared the camera frame with the son of a billionaire. It showed her taking a stroll on the streets and coming across Ambani on the roadside. Soon, she stepped towards him and asked for a picture together. And, he agreed and posed with a smile.

Internet reacts

Netizens couldn't control themselves from reacting to the video as they learned that the woman had just randomly clicked a photo with India's richest man's son. "You took a selfie with a guy who hired Zendaya,Holland,Rihanna for his pre wedding and Justin Bieber for his Sangeet ceremony...he is son of billionaire you know," people commented.

While video is going now viral, the incident took place during May when Anant Ambani was at the NYC for his pre-wedding bash. However, this wasn't the only scene where local people failed to recognise him.

Another video of such an incident was posted by an Instagram page claiming to be Isha Ambani, Anant's sister and the daughter of Mukesh Ambani. It showed another woman posing with Anant Ambani just because others were doing so. "I saw people taking photo with this guy so I took one too," she captioned her post on social media. This woman was identified as TikToker Bethany Zesu.