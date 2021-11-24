Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day 2021: Netizens take to Twitter to pay their humble tributes

Every year on November 24, Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is commemorated. He was the ninth of the Sikh religion's 10 Gurus.

Sikhs worship him as Hind ki Chadar, and he is also known as Srisht-di-Chadar, meaning India's Shield.

He gave his life for the rights of a group of people who did not even share his religious beliefs.

On the orders of Aurangzeb, Guru Teg Bahadur was publicly killed on November 24, 1675, for refusing to convert to Islam. He was killed in Chandni Chowk in Delhi.

And so on this day, Guru Tegh Bahadur Martyrdom Day is observed to pay tributes to the brave soul.

Guru Teg Bahadur was a poet, thinker, and fighter who carried on Guru Nanak's and the future Sikh Gurus' light of holiness and divinity.

He travelled extensively over the Indian subcontinent to propagate the message of Sikhism, establishing several new preaching centres along the way. The martyrdom day of Shri Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji is a holiday observed only in Punjab.

As netizens commemorate Guru Tegh Bahadur's Martyrdom Day today, have a look at a few tributes posts on Twitter:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Advertisement

ALSO READ Twitter mistakenly verifies Norwegian minister's fake account

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 11:52 AM IST