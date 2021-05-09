Gujarat Samachar's front page condemns PM Modi for Central Vista; Twitterati are impressed

Media, the fourth pillar of democracy, is responsible to uphold the democracy everytime it shows signs of crumbling. It is the media's job to hold the government accountable and become the representative of citizens.

Taking one such bold stand, regional newspaper of Gujarat, Gujarat Samachar criticised the government over the construction of the Central Vista during the second wave of COVID-19.

Along with the pictures from the site of Central Vista's construction, the headline of Gujarat Samachar reads, "Prime Minister is busy in Rs 22,000 crore Central Vista project." The sub-headline reads, "While countrymen are swinging between life and death amid the Coronavirus pandemic, the public servant is becoming a dictator ."

The following article says, "Just like when the Rome burnt, Nero played fiddle, the Prime Minister is behaving similarly; amidst Coronavirus, the fakir is building a lavish house worth thousands of Crores for himself."