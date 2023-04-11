Gujarat: GSRTC driver dies of heart attack after driving bus for 15 km with chest pain

Picture for representation

Ahmedabad: A 40-year-old Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation (GSRTC) driver, Bharmal Ahir, died of a heart attack while on duty in Gujarat's Radhanpur on Monday.

The driver endured a shooting chest pain and continued driving the bus for another 15 km, only to succumb to a heart attack upon reaching the depot.

Ahir was taken to the Radhanpur Civil Hospital, but doctors declared him ‘brought dead’, according to a TOI report.

Ahir chose to ignore the pain and discomfort and drove on for another 20 minutes because he did not want to leave his passengers stranded on the highway, the bus conductor informed TOI.

He left Somnath at 8:30 p.m. on Sunday and was supposed to arrive in Radhanpur at 7:05 a.m. At 15 kilometres from Radhanpur, he and the passengers made a brief stop at Varahi for a morning tea break. Ahir complained of discomfort and chest pain when the trip got back on track.

When the bus reached the depot about 15 minutes late, Bharmal Ahir collapsed on his seat after parking.