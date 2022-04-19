Guinness World Records shares video of world's tallest family, wins hearts on the internet

Being tall is cool, but imagine being tall enough to create a world record. This family in Esko, Minnesota, USA, broke all the records and were recognised as the 'Tallest Family' by Guinness World of Records (GWR).

Meet the Trapp family of five: Scott, Krissy, Savanna, Molly and Adam. With an average height of 203.29 cm (6 ft 8.03 in) the Trapps were confirmed as the tallest family in the world.

For those wondering what it would look like if we combine their height. Well, it is equivalent to the length of half a tennis court! They used to actively participate in sports and were recruited by colleges for either basketball or volleyball.

Published on: Tuesday, April 19, 2022, 07:02 PM IST