Group of singers or jeera in oil? Watch THIS viral video

Get up every day, work, sleep, repeat; we do need something that entertains us during our monotonous lives. Thankfully, social media does the job. Every day, one or the other video goes viral on social media that entertains us. It can be cool, strange, funny, or strange but funny, but it's always entertaining.

Recently, a video went viral where you can see four men sitting in what looks like a kirtan, dressed up traditionally, with music instruments around them. These men sing awfully fast and instead of being melodious, it's strange and hilarious. Obviously, memers started creating memes out of this video. One such tweet was made by Mohit Khurana, who goes by the name Pakchikpak Raja Babu on Twitter. The tweet shows the video with the caption, "Jeera when you put it in hot oil."