e-Paper Get App

Great White Shark consumption lands Chinese food blogger in trouble, Tizi gets investigated for cooking protected species

Tizi is a Chinese food blogger who prepared a delicacy out of protected species.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, August 02, 2022, 01:42 PM IST
article-image

How far can go for food? Better not too close to attract legal consequences and health complications. However, a young female food blogger from China is under the police scanner for cooking and consuming a Great White Shark.

The blogger was identified as Tizi when her video surfaced on the internet. The matter was looked in seriously as the creature turned made cuisine belonged to the category of protected species.

Tizi is reported to have over 7.8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin. In the video shared on the site, the woman could be seen purchasing the two-metre-long shark at a seafood shop in Nanchong and later preparing a meal out of it.

The video has been removed since the issue raised concerns, according to South China Morning Post. However, following a backlash online, the local police carried an investigation over the incident.

Read Also
Wait, what? Fish opens mouth to yawn on served food plate; watch video
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms. If you have a story to tell, or images to share on a local news story send them to us click here to share)

HomeViralGreat White Shark consumption lands Chinese food blogger in trouble, Tizi gets investigated for cooking protected species

RECENT STORIES

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

CAA will be implemented after Covid vaccine drive is over: Amit Shah to Bengal BJP leader Suvendu...

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

Bihar: Two people die in Saran district after consuming hooch, four others critically ill

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

India, Maldives ink six agreements to expand cooperation in several key areas

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

TS ICET Answer Key 2022 to be released on August 4 at icet.tsche.ac.in; here's how to download

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai

Mumbai updates: NMMT starts bus services to Bhiwandi, will benefit workers from Navi Mumbai