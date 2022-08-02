Great White Shark consumption lands Chinese food blogger in trouble, Tizi gets investigated for cooking protected species

How far can go for food? Better not too close to attract legal consequences and health complications. However, a young female food blogger from China is under the police scanner for cooking and consuming a Great White Shark.

The blogger was identified as Tizi when her video surfaced on the internet. The matter was looked in seriously as the creature turned made cuisine belonged to the category of protected species.

Tizi is reported to have over 7.8 million followers on Chinese streaming site Douyin. In the video shared on the site, the woman could be seen purchasing the two-metre-long shark at a seafood shop in Nanchong and later preparing a meal out of it.

The video has been removed since the issue raised concerns, according to South China Morning Post. However, following a backlash online, the local police carried an investigation over the incident.