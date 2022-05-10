Gravity appears to have no effect on these cats, check out this amusing video

Cats are very adaptable and are known for going wherever they want. They are also known to be unapologetic and unconcerned sometimes. The video, which was recently posted on an Instagram page, Meowed, shows how cats are enjoying themselves by not caring about anything. They are seen climbing the wall, and one of the cats is seen walking hilariously on the table.

The owner of the Instagram page captioned the video in a hilarious way: "Gravity: Exist

Cats: I don't know what you're talking about".

Netizens can not get enough of the video. They are completely amused by how these cats have completely ignored gravity. Some of them are also calling the cat a "spider cat."

The video has stunned its viewers by getting more than one lakh views in just four hours.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 05:21 PM IST