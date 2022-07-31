e-Paper Get App

Grandpa shorts sold for Rs 15,450; Twitterati say, 'Baburao ka kaccha'

Internet is shocked to see the price of a pair of shorts at Rs 15,450

Sunday, July 31, 2022
Image credit: Google

Internet is shocked to see the price of a pair of shorts at Rs 15,450. With the same, there is a shirt worth Rs 11,450. The image has been posted on Twitter by a user named Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" he wrote in the caption.

What has astonished people is that there is nothing that stands out about these clothes that are not available in inexpensive versions. The clothes have been like average everyday wear.

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them and also have red outlining and a checkered print on the same. Also, it is accompanied by a green checkered print. Take a look at the same.

The image has gone viral and Twitterati has been talking about the same. One user wrote, “WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane." Another user wrote, "Baburao ka kaccha".

Not much difference in colour of Koshyari's cap and heart, says Pawar; slams Maharashtra Governor...

Boris loyalist and Liz Truss supporter faces criticism for sharing 'dangerous and distasteful' image...

F1: Red Bull's Max Verstappen wins Hungarian GP, Ferrari struggles with strategy

Commonwealth Games 2022: Joshna Chinappa enters women's squash singles quarterfinals

WBSSC Scam: Money recovered by ED does not belong to me, says Partha Chatterjee

