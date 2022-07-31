Grandpa shorts sold for Rs 15,450; Twitterati say, 'Baburao ka kaccha'

Image credit: Google

Internet is shocked to see the price of a pair of shorts at Rs 15,450. With the same, there is a shirt worth Rs 11,450. The image has been posted on Twitter by a user named Arshad Wahid. “Why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?" he wrote in the caption.

What has astonished people is that there is nothing that stands out about these clothes that are not available in inexpensive versions. The clothes have been like average everyday wear.

The shorts have blue and green stripes on them and also have red outlining and a checkered print on the same. Also, it is accompanied by a green checkered print. Take a look at the same.

why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?😭 pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022

My grandpa used to wear these, didn't know he had dat dam paper 😳💸💸 https://t.co/mapVwDmvJf — Earendil ⭐⛵ (@earendil_1) July 30, 2022

why is this pattapatti trouser 15k?😭 pic.twitter.com/RrBSeFqd3I — Arshad Wahid (@vettichennaiguy) July 30, 2022

The image has gone viral and Twitterati has been talking about the same. One user wrote, “WTF their shirts are nice and somewhat reasonable for being dEsigNEr but 15k for shorts is insane." Another user wrote, "Baburao ka kaccha".

Read Also Kiara Advani celebrates birthday with beau Sidharth Malhotra in Dubai - photos go viral